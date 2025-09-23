Shreyas Iyer informs BCCI of break from red-ball cricket, know reasons Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI that he’s taking a break from red-ball cricket due to back stiffness and fatigue. He pulled out of the India A series and is unlikely to play Tests soon. His recurring back issues have raised long-term fitness concerns.

Mumbai:

India batter Shreyas Iyer has reportedly communicated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he will be stepping away from red-ball cricket for the foreseeable future due to recurring back stiffness and physical fatigue. The decision comes amid growing concerns over his long-term fitness and his ability to sustain the physical demands of the longer format.

Iyer was recently named captain of the India A side for the ongoing unofficial Test series against Australia A, but opted out of the second four-day match that began on Tuesday in Lucknow. According to reports, the 29-year-old made the decision after discussing his physical condition with the selectors and selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar, and later formalised it in a written communication to the BCCI.

Notably, Iyer informed selectors that his back no longer allows him to be on the field for extended periods, making it difficult for him to cope with the demands of red-ball cricket. He reportedly cited a Ranji Trophy match from last season, during which he had to rest between overs to manage his condition, something not feasible during high-intensity matches like Test cricket or India A fixtures.

“He has informed us that he (Iyer) will be taking a break from red ball cricket and it’s good that he has cleared it out because selectors are now clear about his future. He won’t be playing red ball cricket in coming months and he has informed the board that he will assess his body in future in consultation with physios and trainer and take a call on it,” a source told the Indian Express.

Iyer out of West Indies series

Iyer was previously in contention for India’s upcoming home Test series against the West Indies next month. His inclusion in the India A squad was aimed at providing him with red-ball match practice ahead of the series. However, with his latest decision, he is unlikely to feature in the red-ball format anytime soon.

This isn’t the first time Iyer’s back has disrupted his cricketing calendar. He missed the India-England Test series last year due to similar issues. A controversy also surfaced when Iyer opted out of a Ranji Trophy quarterfinal for Mumbai, citing back pain. At the time, a report from Nitin Patel, then head of sports science at the NCA, contradicted Iyer’s claim, stating there was “no fresh injury” and that he was “fit and available.”