Shreyas Iyer in search for Test recall, set to play Irani Cup alongside Shardul Thakur and Ajinkya Rahane

In search of a Test recall, Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is set to play in the Irani Cup alongside all-rounder Shardul Thakur and batter Ajinkya Rahane, Cricbuzz reported. Shreyas, who is running out of the Indian Test team, is set to feature for Mumbai in the fixture against the Rest of India, scheduled from October 1 to 5 in Lucknow.

The Irani Cup is an annual First-Class match contested between the reigning champions of the Ranji Trophy and a Rest of India team made up of players from different states. The report added that while the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is yet to name its squad for the contest, Shreyas and Shardul are set to feature for the Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai, which will be led by Ajinkya Rahane.

Notably, Shreyas has not played a Test match since India's second game of the five-match series against England earlier in the year. He was part of the second game in Visakhapatnam, before being dropped from the next three matches despite reportedly being cleared fit for a back spasm issue.

He missed a few first-class games in the last Ranji Trophy season and was then left out of the central contracts announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Shreyas' last game for India was an ODI against Sri Lanka early in August. He is now in action in the domestic circuit, having led India D in the Duleep Trophy 2024. With India having a bust Test season in the next four months, the KKR captain would be gunning for a place in the red-ball team.

Meanwhile, Shardul is set to take the field after undergoing an ankle surgery in June. He participated in the KSCA tournament and has reportedly made himself available for the Irani Cup.

Inauguration of new NCA on September 28

Notably, the new National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru will be inaugurated on September 28, the Indian Board has confirmed. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah sent a mail to the state associations recently to share the development.

"I hope this message finds you well. It is our pleasure to extend an invitation to you for the much-anticipated inauguration of the New National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, India, on 28th September 2024.

"The new NCA will feature three world-class playing grounds, 45 practice pitches, indoor cricket pitches, Olympic size swimming pool and state-of-the-art training, recovery, and sports science facilities. This initiative will help our nation's current and future cricketers develop their skills in the best possible environment!" Shah wrote in an email as quoted by Cricbuzz.

"Your support in this ground-breaking project has been most valuable, and we sincerely hope that you can spare some time from your busy schedule and grace us with your presence," he added.