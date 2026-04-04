Shreyas Iyer found in breach of IPL Code of Conduct, reprimanded alongside entire PBKS squad

New Delhi:

In a major development for IPL 2025 finalists Punjab Kings, the side’s skipper, Shreyas Iyer, has been found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct for the second game in a row. It is worth noting that Iyer was found in breach for the second game in a row, as he was penalised for maintaining a slow over rate against Gujarat Titans first and now against Chennai Super Kings.

As it is his second offence, the IPL governing council has decided to impose the penalty on the entire PBKS squad, including the impact player. Notably, Iyer has been fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate, whereas the rest of the playing XI and the impact player have been fined ₹6 lakh or 25% of match fees.

"Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No.7 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai,” the IPL released a statement.

"As this was his team's second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” the statement added.

Punjab Kings to take on Kolkata Knight Riders next

Speaking of Punjab Kings’ schedule, after registering back-to-back victories, the side will now take on Kolkata Knight Riders. The two sides will lock horns in game 12 of the ongoing tournament at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 6.

Kolkata Knight Riders sit in 9th place in the standings and have lost their first two games of the season, and it could be interesting to see how they make a comeback.

Also Read: