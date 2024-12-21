Shreyas Iyer's fiery ton in vain as MI's 30 lakh recruit helps Karnataka chase fifth highest List A target

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shreyas Iyer.

Shreyas Iyer's blistering hundred went in vain as Mumbai Indians' 30 lakh recruit helped Karnataka chase down the fifth-highest target in the history of List A cricket in the first-round clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad.

Mumbai captain Iyer had hit 114 from 55 balls to take his team to a massive score of 382. The star-studded team would have fancied its chances to defend the score with the likes of Shardul Thakur, Atharva Ankolekar and Tanush Kotian being in the bowling line-up. However, a 30 lakh recruit of Mumbai Indians, Krishnan Shrijith had other thoughts.

The wicketkeeper batter raced away to an unbeaten 150 from 101 balls to gun down the fifth-highest List A target and the second-highest score in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The biggest chase in the Vijay Hazare Trophy belongs to Andhra, who had chased 384 against Goa in the 2012 edition of the tournament.

Shrijith smashed a hundred off 68 balls laced with two sixes and 13 fours. He kept going at a blistering rate and had found support from captain Mayank Agarawal and Praveen Dubey during the chase. The 28-year-old finished unbeaten on 150 from 101 balls and added two more sixes and seven more fours after his hundred.

Earlier, Mumbai captain Iyer had hit a 55-ball 114* to take his team to a strong total. Ayush Mhatre played a good hand of 78, while Hardik Tamore slammed 84. Indian international Shivam Dube was unbeaten for his 63 from 36 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav made 20 from 16.

Karnataka will be facing Puducherry next in their second-round clash, while Mumbai will lock horns against Hyderabad. Both the matches will take place on December 23.

Mumbai's Playing XI:

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, M Juned Khan

Karnataka's Playing XI:

Mayank Agarawal (c), Aneesh KV, Nikin Jose , Smaran Ravichandran, Abhinav Manohar, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Vasuki Koushik, Vidyadhar Patil