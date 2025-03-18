Shreyas Iyer feels he belongs to number four position in ODIs, enjoys the most batting in middle-order India cricketer Shreyas Iyer reckons he bats the best at the number four position in the line-up in the ODI format. Recently, in the Champions Trophy, Iyer played brilliant knocks to bail India out of trouble multiple times and finished as second highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Shreyas Iyer might not have played in the Champions Trophy if not for Virat Kohli's minor injury in the first ODI against England. Yes, Iyer was not in the playing XI in the opening game of the preceding bilateral series at home and only made it to the line-up due to the last-minute injury to Kohli.

The man, batting at number four, proved his mettle, not for the first time and retained his place in the playing XI to never look back since then. Cut to the end of the Champions Trophy, he finished as the highest run-scorer for India in the tournament, amassing 243 runs in five matches. After playing 70 ODIs, Iyer averages close to 50 (48.22 precisely) and finally, might have sealed his place in the side.

He has also been the long-term solution for the Indian team to its number four problem. Iyer bailed the men in blue out of trouble not only in the Champions Trophy but also during the World Cup at home in 2023. In an interview to PTI, the 30-year-old has stated that he loves batting at number four and would want to tirelessly work hard while representing the country.

"I feel I belong to the No.4 position. Whether it was in the 2023 World Cup or now in the Champions Trophy, I enjoyed the most coming as No.4. It gives me a sense of belonging and that's where I am able to flourish. Well, basically the foundation needs to be stronger and thankfully in my case, having played in Mumbai where wickets are grassless, it helps. Besides, I think early in the career, I learned that the footwork has to be strong to play on such tracks," Iyer said.

Moreover, India's number four batter also opened up on a lot of cricket that is being played these days stressing the importance of life beyond cricket for the players. "I feel it's needed, to not over-think and burn yourself out.

There is life beyond cricket – with family and friends, hobbies and magic tricks, and I enjoy these breaks in between," Iyer added.