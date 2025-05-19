Shreyas Iyer etches name in history books after Punjab Kings' IPL 2025 playoffs qualification Star Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer etched his name in the history books after he became the only captain in IPL history to lead three different franchises to the IPL playoffs. He achieved the feat after Punjab Kings secured their playoffs spot in the IPL 2025.

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 playoffs are looming on the horizon. Out of the four potential teams, three sides have already punched their ticket to the knockout stages of the competition. Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the three teams to have qualified for the playoffs.

Where GT and RCB occupy the first and second spots in the standings, PBKS occupy the third spot, and their qualification was ensured after Gujarat Titans registered a brilliant win against Delhi Capitals, defeating the side by 10 wickets.

Punjab Kings’ qualification came about as extra special for skipper Shreyas Iyer. The star batter wrote his name in the history books as his side booked their ticket to the playoffs. It is worth noting that Shreyas Iyer became the only captain in IPL history to take three teams into the playoffs.

He led Delhi Capitals to the IPL final in 2020, where the side lost to Mumbai Indians; he recently led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third title in the IPL 2024 and has helped Punjab Kings qualify for the playoffs in the IPL 2025 as well.

The star batter has been excellent for Punjab Kings throughout the season, and with a spot in the playoffs confirmed, Iyer will be hoping for more consistency in the upcoming games.

It is worth noting that he was subbed out in the second innings of Punjab’s clash with Rajasthan Royals, and when asked about the same after the game, Iyer revealed that he had some trouble with his fingers, which is why he subbed himself out.

“Finger injury [right index finger]. Don't know what has happened. Yesterday while practice, I got hit. Will have to check. Was passing on message to players. Body language tends to drop when opposition plays well. Brar is consistent in the nets. Today he stepped in and delivered. His mindset has been tremendous throughout. Absolutely brilliant approach and attitude. Guys were in high spirits. We showed the mindset that we wanted to win irrespective of the situation,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.