IPL 2020: We failed to read the wicket, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer after heavy loss to MI

Nothing is going right for Delhi Capitals at the moment as from being title contender at one stage the side now stares at a knockout from the IPL 2020. the Capital outfit has now suffered its fourth consecutive loss with the latest coming against table-toppers Mumbai Indians, who ran through DC in a 9-wicket win in Dubai.

The DC top-order, which boasts name like Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer among others, crumbled once again under the heavy pressure piled on them by Mumbai Indians pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Bout. The duo gave no respite to the hapless batting order with three wickets apiece to restrict them at a pale 110/9 in 20 overs. In-form Ishan Kishan completed the formalities with a 47-ball 72 to chase down the paltry total in the 15th over.

And their skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted that it was fault of their own as they failed to read out the Dubai wicket after put into bat first.

"Obviously, we fell short of reading the wicket. We weren't upto the mark right from the start and those wickets in the Powerplay took down the momentum from us. It was important for a few us to come and build a few partnerships but it happened in bits and pieces," Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The skipper further admitted some major changes in the line-up is on the card after such horrendous show as they wish to give it all in their final group game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"We'll have to think about it (changes to the line-up) and be fearless in our approach. We'll keep things simple and will not try to think much. It's going to be do or die for both teams (about the next game) depending on how RCB play tonight," he said.

