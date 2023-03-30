Shreyas Iyer defers back surgery call to be available for WTC final; reports to NCA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shreyas Iyer in action | File Photo

Shreyas Iyer has headed to the NCA for further treatment and recovery of his back injury and will take on injection on Thursday reports Cricbuzz. A decision regearing his potentially long stay at the NCA will be taken post-assessment by the staff.

The report further states that Iyer wants to be available for selection for the WTC final in early June and has taken a decision to be away from the knife keeping the marquee match in sight. "He has met the specialist and the NCA officials. All are on the same page that the operation can be deferred. He will follow the experts' advice," a source was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Nonetheless, Iyer is set to witness a major chunk of IPL, and speaking of the same, the newly appointed head coach Chandrakant Pandit admitted that the captain will surely be missed as Shreyas Iyer is an important player for the side.

"Whatever little cricket I have played or coached, I have never gone back over things like squad unavailability. Shreyas's absence will make a difference since he is important, but this is truly unfortunate. We are hoping Shreyas will be back very soon and that will make a lot of difference to the team," he said.

However, Pandit expressed confidence in Nitish Rana stating that he 'ticks all the boxes' and he is comfortable with him at the helm of the side. "When we select players and give responsibility to players, we see who is capable. And Nitish is capable. He has been with KKR for a long time and also has a strong domestic record. Like they say, 'all boxes to be ticked' and it has come down to that. I am comfortable knowing he can handle the role. We don't see whether someone is deserving or not. Every player has different skills, and after thinking about what Nitish brings to the table, we are confident with the decision," Pandit added.

