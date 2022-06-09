Shreyas Iyer creates unique record vs South Africa in first T20

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shreyas Iyer joins Aaron Finch as the man with most runs between two dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer was on song in the first T20 vs South Africa as the Mumbai batter smashed a well-made 36 off 27 deliveries before getting out to Pretorius.

This is the first time in 4 T20 Internationals that Shreyas Iyer was dismissed. It was also the first time in 4 T20Is that he did not make a fifty-plus score. With this innings, Shreyas Iyer joined Aaron Finch as the man with most runs between two dismissals.

T20Is: Most runs between two dismissals

A Finch: 240

S Iyer: 240

D Warner: 239

H Amla: 216

M Guptill: 216

As far as the match is concerned, Ishan Kishan returned to form and scored a blistering 76 off 48 deliveries. Kishan looked scratchy at first but showed the much talked about 'intent' in Indian cricket and tried to hit almost every ball out of the park. He reached his fifty in 37 balls. All hell broke loose when Maharaj came in to bowl the 13th over as Kishan went after him, scored 20 runs, and got out in the last ball of the over.

SA won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, Ruturaj and Ishan gave India a perfect start as they reached 51 runs for no loss after the Powerplay.

Ruturaj Gaikwad fell soon after the Powerplay, Shreyas Iyer came in next and literally took the SA spinners apart. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya flaunted their finishing abilities as India finished with a mammoth 211 on board.

South Africa Playing XI

Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

India Playing XI

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan