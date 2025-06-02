Shreyas Iyer creates history, becomes first captain to lead three different teams to IPL finals Shreyas Iyer is the defending IPL-winning captain, having won the title with Kolkata Knight Riders last year. Shreyas has created a historical record as he took Punjab Kings to the final of the Indian Premier League 2025 with a win over Mumbai Indians.

New Delhi:

Shreyas Iyer produced a knock for the ages as he took Punjab Kings to a sensational win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2025 in the wee hours of Monday. Iyer put up a chasing masterclass of 87 from 41 balls as PBKS chased down 204 against the five-time champions and set a final meeting with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Iyer, the defending IPL winning captain, is now one shot away from winning back-to-back IPL titles and taking Punjab to their maiden crown as well. He has achieved a historic milestone en route to his match-winning knock.

Shreyas has become the first-ever captain in the history of this tournament to have taken three different teams to an IPL final. Shreyas led Delhi Capitals to the IPL final in 2020, emerged victorious with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 and now is in his third final as skipper with PBKS. While Shreyas has led three teams into the finals now, no other captain has led more than one team into the IPL finals.

Punjab into second IPL final, meet RCB as new winner guaranteed

Punjab have reached their second IPL final and first since 2014, the last time the Punjab franchise reached the playoffs of the Indian cash-rich league. PBKS has been a pushover all those years, but this year, under Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer, they seem to be on a mission. They meet RCB in the final, as a new winner is guaranteed on Tuesday, June 3.

Ricky Ponting creates history as coach

While Shreyas is the only captain to have led three different teams to the IPL finals, PBKS coach Ricky Ponting now owns a huge record as well. Ponting has become the first head coach to take three teams to the IPL final. He led Mumbai to the final as coach in 2015, DC to the final in 2020 and now PBKS to the showdown clash in 2025.

Daniel Vettori and Stephen Fleming have led two teams to the final as coach. Vettori was in charge of RCB's famous 2016 campaign and SRH's 2024 runners-up finish. Fleming has led CSK to the final on nine occasions and Rising Pune Supergiant to the summit clash in 2017.