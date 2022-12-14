Wednesday, December 14, 2022
     
  5. Shreyas Iyer creates historic record in 1st Test vs BAN; becomes 1st Indian to achieve feat

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1: Shreyas Iyer finished with 82* at the end of Day 1 of the first Test and created a unique record.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2022 17:27 IST
Shreyas Iyer in action vs Bangladesh during 1st Test.
Image Source : AP Shreyas Iyer in action vs Bangladesh during 1st Test.

Shreyas Iyer smashed a brilliant 82 not out vs Bangladesh on the first day of the 1st Test. He played 169 deliveries and hit 10 boundaries. 

The moment Shreyas Iyer reached 10-run mark, he created a unique record for himself. Iyer became the 1st Indian cricketer in the history of Test cricket to reach double-digit mark in 10 consecutive innings. 

Yes, you read that right. 

A Little Background

Iyer has been on fire in ODIs for sometime now. In 35 ODI innings played for India, Iyer is averaging a massive 48.03, with two 100s and 14 50s to his name. As far as Test cricket is concerned, Iyer has accumulated 504 runs 10 innings witj four 50s and a 100 to his name. 

More to follow... 

