Shreyas Iyer creates historic record in 1st Test vs BAN; becomes 1st Indian to achieve feat

Shreyas Iyer smashed a brilliant 82 not out vs Bangladesh on the first day of the 1st Test. He played 169 deliveries and hit 10 boundaries.

The moment Shreyas Iyer reached 10-run mark, he created a unique record for himself. Iyer became the 1st Indian cricketer in the history of Test cricket to reach double-digit mark in 10 consecutive innings.

Yes, you read that right.

A Little Background

Iyer has been on fire in ODIs for sometime now. In 35 ODI innings played for India, Iyer is averaging a massive 48.03, with two 100s and 14 50s to his name. As far as Test cricket is concerned, Iyer has accumulated 504 runs 10 innings witj four 50s and a 100 to his name.

More to follow...

