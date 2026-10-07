Shreyas Iyer climbs to seven in men's T20I ranking, KL Rahul enters top 10 in ODIs

New Delhi:

Shreyas Iyer made a major jump in the latest ICC men's T20I batting rankings after his unbeaten century against West Indies in Lucknow. He jumped 18 places to a career-high seventh position. His 43-ball 102 not out in India’s series opener against the Caribbeans marked his first hundred in T20I cricket and lifted him to third among Indian batters in the rankings. Ishan Kishan remains at the summit, while Abhishek Sharma occupies second place following a good Asian Games.

Sahibzada Farhan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler and Dewald Brevis sit between the two leading Indian batters and Iyer. The latest rankings also brought a notable improvement for West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford, whose 56 from 34 balls moved him from 47th to 37th.

There was a change at the top of the T20I bowling rankings as well. Rashid Khan reclaimed the No. 1 position from Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed. Abrar took none for 29 in the Asian Games semi-final before returning figures of 1 for 29 in the final, results that were insufficient to retain the leading spot. Former Afghanistan captain has now occupied the No. 1 ranking on eight separate occasions. His cumulative time at the top is more than twice that of any other bowler.

Axar Patel moves to 7 too

India’s Axar Patel was another significant riser, climbing 16 positions to seventh in the all-rounders category. He claimed four wickets across two Asian Games matches before taking 2 for 26 against West Indies. On the other hand, Bangladesh also have two bowlers moving into the top 10. Nasum Ahmed climbed three places to eighth, while Mahedi Hasan gained 10 spots to reach ninth.

In the ODI rankings, Shubman Gill strengthened his hold on first place following his unbeaten 223 against West Indies in the second match of the series. The innings, his second double-century in ODIs, increased his advantage over New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell to 47 points.

Mitchell moved into second place after Virat Kohli dropped to third. Kohli scored a century in the opening ODI but followed it with scores of 29 and a duck. West Indies captain Shai Hope rose to sixth after his unbeaten 162 in the third ODI, while KL Rahul climbed seven places to 10th despite his century coming in a losing effort.

Jayden Seales completed the notable ODI movements among bowlers, rising 12 places to enter the top 10 at No. 10 after taking three wickets in the third match against India.

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