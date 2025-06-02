Shreyas Iyer's calm storm keeps the 'war' alive with knock for ages in IPL 2025 Shreyas Iyer's unreal hit off Jasprit Bumrah's yorker in the 18th over was a nutshell of his calm storm in Qualifier 2. On a night as big as it was, against serial champions Mumbai Indians, Shreyas Iyer was the only man standing in between MI and their place in the final. And he delivered so calmly.

New Delhi:

"We have lost the battle, not the war." These were the words of Shreyas Iyer after Punjab Kings were blown away by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 on Thursday in Mullanpur. A little over 48 hours later, in the wee hours on Monday, that war could have been lost had Shreyas not played that knock, a knock for the ages against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

Not only because that knock was filled with some awe-striking hits. Not only because of those eye-pleasing maximums. Not only because of the unreal-looking hits on yorkers from the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. But also because of how calm he was throughout the chase.

Because of how he kept going calmly knowing it was him who needed to do the job on a day that was greatest for the Punjab franchise in the last 11 years. On a day when they were up against serial title winners in Mumbai Indians. On a day when they had to bounce back after that drubbing to RCB.

Five IPL titles, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav on one side. A Punjab team with lots of batting talent, but majorly uncapped, on the other. In between that batting line-up was Shreyas, the man who epitomised wisdom on that day.

He motored the chase ever so smoothly despite the required rate being constantly around 11 and 12 an over. Despite losing a few wickets in between some impactful partnerships with Nehal Wadhera and Josh Inglis.

For MI, they felt they were right back when Ashwani Kumar removed Priyansh Arya in the sixth over for a 10-ball 20. They were right back when Hardik Pandya ended Inglis' strong stay of 21-ball 38. And then again when Ashwani got Nehal and Shashank Singh was run out in consecutive overs in the 16th and 17th.

But also for MI, they would have felt they were one wicket away from possibly closing the game. That wicket was of Shreyas, the man who was standing between MI and the win, keeping the war going on, after having lost a battle to RCB.

His calmness in ramping Hardik late on a short ball in the 10th over showed he was in the zone. After Bumrah bowled a quiet seven-run 11th over and the required rate steeping to 12 an over, Punjab needed someone to fire. And Shreyas did that. He deposited Reece Topley for three consecutive sixes in an over in the 12th to bring things back to the track.

Wadhera collected 14 on in the next over and Hardik put his final card Bumrah again in the 15th over. Bumrah the man, who has been doing alien things had turned the almost gone match against Gujarat Titans with a wicket of Washington Sundar off a toe-cracking yorker that made the batter be in a spreadeagle.

Bumrah tried that to Shreyas too. He had kept him quite a couple of times with his trademark yorkers but could not get his wicket. He could not keep him quiet in the 18th over, his final one of the innings. Yes, Bumrah did not had a great game. Yes, he was wicketless. But that was a ball with a wicket written all over it.

Coming wide of the crease with a ball as old as 18 overs in his hand, Bumrah angled and swung it in. Length - yorker. Line - Middle stump. What would you do to a ball like that from Bumrah? Try to keep that out. That's the best possible way but even Sundar was outdone doing that. But that is the best possible option. Try punching it down if you have time.

But no way, seriously no way, one could hit it to the third man. Shreyas did and that should be the shot of the tournament in which we have seen thousands of eye-pleasing strokes. The audacity with which he played that one. The timing with which he brought his bat down. The placement, left to the short third, made it a shot like poetry in motion. All so beautiful. That was a nutshell of his calm innings. Why would someone keep a third man out when one has to bowl yorkers. The field was logically correct. But Shreyas defied the logic.

By the time he had hit eight of the final over from Bumrah, MI were on the brink. Their hopes almost having been vanished. Ashwani Kumar had bowled well in his three overs till now but how could he have withstood the calm storm of Shreyas who was doing so well? Four sixes in the 19th over. Game, set, match done. PBKS into the final for the second time. Shreyas came with an ice-cool stormy knock that has kept the war alive. Unbeaten and unconquered on 87 from 41 balls.