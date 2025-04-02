Shreyas Iyer breaks MS Dhoni's captaincy record in IPL as Punjab Kings make short work of LSG Punjab Kings made it two from two in the ongoing IPL season, beating the Lucknow Super Giants in the second away game of their campaign. Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera starred for Punjab franchise as the Super Giants suffer their second loss of the competition.

Shreyas Iyer continued his impressive run as captain and with the bat as Punjab Kings romped to a second consecutive win in the 2025 edition of the IPL, beating the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) rather comfortably by eight wickets on Tuesday, April 1 in Lucknow. Arshdeep Singh and Co were at the top of their game on a seaming wicket restricting LSG for 171 before Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera and captain Iyer were just too good with the bat to help the Kings chase it down in just 16.2 overs.

While Punjab Kings lifted themselves up to second place on the points table with four points, Iyer achieved a massive captaincy record in the IPL. This was Iyer's eighth consecutive win as a captain in the IPL, including six from last year for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and two for this season and the PBKS skipper equalled Shane Warne's feat while breaking MS Dhoni's record.

Dhoni features thrice on the list with six consecutive wins as a captain on a couple of occasions with his best being seven victories in 2013. Interestingly on all three occasions (2013, 2014 and 2019), CSK didn't win the title despite having five trophies to their name under Dhoni's leadership. Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir is at the top with 10 consecutive wins in 2014-15 and delivered a title during that time.

Most consecutive wins in IPL as a captain

10 - Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 2014-15

8 - Shane Warne (Rajasthan Royals) - 2008

8 - Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings) - 2024-25

7 - MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - 2013

6 - Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 2012

6 - MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - 2014

6 - Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 2018

6 - MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - 2019

6 - Faf du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - 2024

There was a washed-out clash in between for Iyer when rain abandoned the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals clash in Guwahati last year. However, Iyer hasn't lost a game as captain since April 26, 2024 when his current team, Punjab Kings chased down 262 against his former team the Knight Riders.

The Kings have already won two and look like a solid line-up, which can destroy any team on its day when on song and Iyer will be keen to chase the all-time record.