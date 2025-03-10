Shreyas Iyer breaks 19-year-old Champions Trophy record amid memorable campaign with bat for India Shreyas Iyer was the backbone of the Indian middle order in the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy, averaging 48.60. Iyer had four 40-plus scores in five matches, including a couple of fifties as he became the rescuer as well as an enforcer in the middle-order for India through the tournament.

Captain Rohit Sharma made it count in the final, Virat Kohli had a couple of innings, Shubman Gill started the tournament with a century and KL Rahul finished the innings for two matches in a row but it was Shreyas Iyer, who match after the match did the, as they say, dirty work, but at a good pace. He was into his work at most times after India lost a couple of wickets in a hurry and then had to sort of take the innings forward but also maintain the run rate and the right-hander did it with aplomb.

Rohit called him a 'silent hero' and the right-hander was that with returns of 15 (17), 56 (67), 79 (98), 45 (62) and 48 (62) in the final and Iyer with a consistent run also broke the record for most runs by a batter in a single edition of the Champions Trophy, playing at No 4. Iyer's 243 is the highest for a No 4 batter in one edition, surpassing Damien Martyn's tally of 241 runs in the 2006 edition of the Champions Trophy for Australia.

Most runs in a single edition of the Champions Trophy at No 4

243 runs - Shreyas Iyer (India), in 2025 - 5 innings

241 runs - Damien Martyn (Australia), in 2006 - 5 innings

225 runs - Joe Root (England), in 2025 - 3 innings

208 runs - Eoin Morgan (England), in 2017 - 4 innings

203 runs - Roger Twose (New Zealand), in 2001 - 3 innings

Iyer built crucial partnerships with the likes of Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit across the tournament and was the glue between the top-order and the middle-order more often than not. It was a surprise when Iyer revealed after the first ODI against England that he wasn't in the original plans for the team despite having scored 530 runs in World Cup 2023 but rightfully made his place and scored all those crucial runs for the team throughout the competition.

Iyer won his first ICC title since he wasn't part of the T20 squad last year and now would hope to double it up in a couple of months in the IPL for the Punjab Kings.