Shreyas Iyer becomes 16th Indian to slam hundred on Test debut

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Shreyas Iyer celebrates after notching his maiden Test century against New Zealand on Day two of the first Test in Kanpur.

Shreyas Iyer on Friday became the 16th Indian batter to make a hundred on his Test debut, joining an illustrious list that includes the legendary Lala Amarnath, Gundappa Viswanath, and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly among others.

LIVE SCORE India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates

The elegant right-hander, who hails from Mumbai's Worli area, achieved the feat in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand on the second day of the match at the Green Park Stadium here.

Iyer scored 105 off 171 balls, striking 13 fours and a couple of sixes during his brilliant effort. He was dismissed by Tim Southee.

He became the second batter after Viswanath to score a hundred on his Test debut at Kanpur. The 26-year-old is also the third Indian to score a hundred on debut against New Zealand.

Arjan Kripal Singh, who achieved the feat in 1955, and Surinder Amarnath, who scored a hundred against the Black Caps on his debut in 1976, are the other two Indians to have achieved the same.

Iyer is also the third Mumbai player after Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw to slam a hundred on Test debut.

The illustrious list