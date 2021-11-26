Friday, November 26, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • No case of new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 has been reported in India so far, reports ANI quoting official sources
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Shreyas Iyer becomes 16th Indian to slam hundred on Test debut

Shreyas Iyer becomes 16th Indian to slam hundred on Test debut

Shreyas Iyer on Friday became the 16th Indian batter to make a hundred on his Test debut, joining an illustrious list that includes the legendary Lala Amarnath, Gundappa Viswanath, and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly among others.

PTI PTI
Kanpur Published on: November 26, 2021 13:20 IST
Shreyas Iyer
Image Source : BCCI

Shreyas Iyer celebrates after notching his maiden Test century against New Zealand on Day two of the first Test in Kanpur. 

Shreyas Iyer on Friday became the 16th Indian batter to make a hundred on his Test debut, joining an illustrious list that includes the legendary Lala Amarnath, Gundappa Viswanath, and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly among others.

LIVE SCORE India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates

The elegant right-hander, who hails from Mumbai's Worli area, achieved the feat in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand on the second day of the match at the Green Park Stadium here.

Iyer scored 105 off 171 balls, striking 13 fours and a couple of sixes during his brilliant effort. He was dismissed by Tim Southee.
He became the second batter after Viswanath to score a hundred on his Test debut at Kanpur. The 26-year-old is also the third Indian to score a hundred on debut against New Zealand.
Arjan Kripal Singh, who achieved the feat in 1955, and Surinder Amarnath, who scored a hundred against the Black Caps on his debut in 1976, are the other two Indians to have achieved the same.
Iyer is also the third Mumbai player after Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw to slam a hundred on Test debut.

The illustrious list

             Player

      Opposition

  Year

 Lala Amarnath

England

1933

Deepak Shodhan

Pakistan

1952

Arjan Kripal Singh

New Zealand

1955

Abbas Ali Baig

England

1959

Hanumant Singh

England

1964

G Vishwanath

Australia

1969

Surinder Amarnath

New Zealand

1976

Mohammad Azharuddin

England

1984

Pravin Amre

South Africa

1992

Sourav Ganguly

England

1996

Virender Sehwag

South Africa

2001

Suresh Raina

Sri Lanka

2010

Shikhar Dhawan

Australia

2013

Rohit Sharma 

West Indies

2013

Prithvi Shaw

West Indies

2018

Shreyas Iyer

New Zealand

2021

 

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News