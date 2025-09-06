Shreyas Iyer announced as India A’s captain for multi-day matches against Australia A Star India batter Shreyas Iyer has been named as India A' captain for the upcoming two multi-day matches against Australia A. The two sides will lock horns in the first unofficial clash from September 16, with the second game scheduled to begin on September 23.

New Delhi:

Australia A is all set to tour India for a multi-format series. The two sides will lock horns across two multi-day matches and three unofficial ODIs. The sides will take on each other in the first multi-day match from September 16. Furthermore, the second multi-day match is slated to begin on September 23.

Ahead of the series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced India A’s squad for the multi-day matches, and star batter Shreyas Iyer has been named as the skipper. Dhruv Jurel will be the vice captain, with the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan, Sai Sudharsan, and many other stars present in the squad as well.

Speaking of the series, after the two multi-day matches, India A will take on Australia for three white-ball matches on September 30, October 3 and October 5, all in Kanpur.

KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj to be added for second clash

It is worth noting that star batter KL Rahul and ace pacer Mohammed Shami will be added to India A’s multi-day squad after the conclusion of the first game. The two players will be playing the second game and will be replacing two players from the squad of the first game.

As for Iyer, the 30-year-old is currently in Bengaluru, competing in the Duleep Trophy. Notably, Iyer was a star performer for Punjab Kings in the IPL, but was excluded from India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, however, his selection in the multi-day squad could be an indication for his selection in the upcoming games.

India A squad for multi-day games against Australia A: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (VC & WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur

