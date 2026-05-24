Shreyas Iyer achieves IPL history, becomes first-ever captain to register major milestone after hundred

New Delhi:

Shreyas Iyer etched his name into the history books as he slammed a masterful century in their do-or-die clash against the Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, May 23. Needing 197 to keep their playoff hopes alive, Shreyas smashed an unbeaten 101 to take the Kings over the line at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

It was not a piece of cake for the Kings, who came into this game on the back of six straight losses. PBKS had lost opener Priyansh Arya and No.3 Cooper Connolly early in the chase as the thoughts of another defeat loomed large. However, Shreyas motored his way extremely well, playing on merit and stitching a match-winning 140-run partnership with Prabhsimran Singh for the third wicket.

Shreyas creates IPL history

While Prabhsimran was dismissed on 69 with PBKS still 35 runs away from the win, Shreyas played a proper captain's knock, hitting the final runs in the 18th over and scoring his maiden IPL hundred with it.

With three runs needed for the win and Shreyas five away from his century, the PBKS captain smashed Mohsin Khan for a six over cow corner to complete his ton and the win for the team. Shreyas has now become the first-ever captain in the Indian cash-rich league to score a hundred while batting at No.4 or lower in an innings.

He broke the previous highest score of Dinesh Karthik, who had scored an unbeaten 97 while captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders in their clash against the Rajasthan Royals in 2019. Riyan Parag had also made 95 leading RR in a clash against the KKR in 2025.

Highest scores by captains in IPL at No.4 or lower:

1 - Shreyas Iyer: 101* for PBKS vs LSG in 2026

2 - Dinesh Karthik: 97* for KKR vs RR in 2019

3 - Riyan Parag: 95 for RR vs KKR in 2025

4 - Rohit Sharma: 94 for MI vs RCB in 2018

5 - Riyan Parag: 90 for RR vs DC in 2026

Shreyas third captain to another major feat

Shreyas has also joined an elite list of captains with his century. He has become just the third skipper to hit an IPL hundred in successful chases, joining the likes of Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli. Sehwag had hit 119 while chasing 176 against Deccan Chargers while leading Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Meanwhile, Kohli had made an unbeaten 108 while leading RCB to a win over Rising Pune Supergiants in a 192-run chase.

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