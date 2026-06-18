Shreyanka Patil set to be ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026, BCCI pondering on possible replacement

New Delhi:

India's T20 World Cup campaign has suffered a major setback with all-rounder Shreyanka Patil set to miss the remainder of the tournament after sustaining an ankle ligament injury during the second innings against Netherlands in Leeds. The incident occurred soon after the powerplay, while she was fielding.

Her injury occurred moments after she was introduced into the attack. Just one delivery into her spell, she attempted to chase down a ball struck towards mid-on and twisted her ankle in the process. The discomfort was immediate, forcing her to stop on the field as members of India's medical staff rushed to her assistance.

The off-spin bowling all-rounder had to immediately leave the field on a stretcher and underwent scans. As things stand, her return is very unlikely at the moment, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India is set to announce a replacement in the coming days.

Shreyanka’s history with injuries

The latest setback adds to a difficult period in the young cricketer's career. Injuries have repeatedly interrupted her progress over the past two years. A broken finger ruled her out of the 2024 T20 World Cup before further fitness problems followed. She subsequently dealt with shin splints in both legs and later suffered a stress reaction in her wrist, limiting her appearances for an extended period.

After spending close to a year away from competitive cricket, Patil returned through the Women's Caribbean Premier League in 2025 and later played a role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's successful Women's Premier League campaign in 2026, helping the franchise secure its second title.

India's selectors now face a decision on who will fill the vacancy should Patil be officially ruled out. Several spin-bowling options are currently part of the India A Women's squad touring England.

That group is being led by Anushka Sharma and is scheduled to play three T20 matches followed by three List A fixtures beginning on June 20 in Northampton. Among the players who could come under consideration are offspinner Minnu Mani, left-arm spinners Tanuja Kanwar and Vaishnavi Sharma, legspinner Prema Rawat and captain Anushka, who also bowls offspin.

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