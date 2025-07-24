Shreyanka Patil, Priya Mishra ruled out of India A's Australia Tour Shreyanka Patil and Priya Mishra have been ruled out of India A's Australia tour due to injuries. Dhara Gujjar, Prema Rawat, and Yastika Bhatia have been added as replacements. The tour starts August 7 with T20s, followed by ODIs and a four-day match.

New Delhi:

Offspinner Shreyanka Patil and legspinner Priya Mishra have been ruled out of India A women's upcoming tour of Australia due to injury setbacks. Both players were originally named in the multi-format squad, with Patil selected for the T20 leg and Mishra included in the one-day and four-day teams. However, their final inclusion was pending fitness clearance, which they have now failed to receive. The duo will remain at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to continue their rehabilitation under the supervision of the board’s medical team.

“Both players remain under the care of the BCCI Medical Team at the Centre of Excellence and are currently undergoing their Return-to-Play protocols," a BCCI statement said.

Patil, who suffered a finger injury during the Women's Asia Cup last July, has faced an extended period on the sidelines despite making a brief return during the T20 World Cup in the UAE in October. A subsequent injury ruled her out of the Women's Premier League (WPL) earlier this year.

Dhara Gujjar, Prema Rawat called up

In light of these withdrawals, Bengal’s Dhara Gujjar and Uttarakhand’s Prema Rawat have been called up as replacements across all three formats. Gujjar, previously selected for the longer formats, now joins the T20 squad as well. Rawat, initially part of the T20 contingent, will now feature in the one-day and four-day squads too.

Additionally, wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has been added to the one-day squad. Bhatia last featured in the WPL 2025 for the Mumbai Indians and recently played in two warm-up matches against the ECB Development Women's XI.

India A's tour begins with a three-match T20 series in Mackay starting August 7. The one-day matches will be held in Norths on August 13, 15, and 17, followed by a solitary four-day fixture at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field from August 21.

India A's updated T20 squad: Radha Yadav (capt), Minnu Mani (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, D. Vrinda, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (wk), Raghvi Bist, Prema Rawat, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Tanuja Kanwer, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Dhara Gujjar

India A's updated one-day squad: Radha Yadav (capt), Minnu Mani (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Prema Rawat, Yastika Bhatia

India A's updated four-day squad: Radha Yadav (capt), Minnu Mani (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Prema Rawat