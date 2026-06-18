Shree Charani becomes third youngest Indian to achieve unique feat with four-fer against Netherlands

New Delhi:

The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Deepti Sharma performed exceptionally well as India women registered their second straight win in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Taking on the Netherlands, India managed to post a total of 209 runs in the first innings and limited their opponents to 114, winning the game by 95 runs.

There were many star performers in the game, and the performance of youngster Shree Charani stood out for the Women in Blue. Defending the target, India limited the Netherlands to 114, as Shree Charani conceded 19 runs in four overs and took four wickets to her name as well.

Doing so, she became the third youngest Indian at the age of 21 years and 317 days old, to bag a 4-fer in the Women’s T20 World Cup. She sits in third place in the list after Radha Yadav and Priyanka Roy. Overall, she is the ninth youngest bowler to take four wickets in a single Women’s T20 World Cup game.

Also Read: Deepti Sharma equals Jhulan Goswami's legendary record as India women continue winning run in T20 WC

India women also achieved a massive feat

Furthermore, having won the game by a massive 95-run gap, this was the fifth biggest victory for the Women in Blue in their T20I history. The biggest win for the side in the format came against Malaysia back in 2018 when they registered a 142-run win.

Wins against the likes of the UAE, England, and Barbados feature as well, before the clash against the Netherlands. With brilliant form behind them, India will hope to maintain their rhythm and perform similarly going forward.

The side will take on South Africa in their next game. The two sides will meet at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 2, and with two of the biggest sides in world cricket taking on each other, it could be interesting to see who comes out on top in Manchester.

Biggest wins for IND-W in T20Is (by runs)

142 runs vs Malaysia Women, Kuala Lumpur, 2018

104 runs vs UAE Women, Sylhet, 2022

100 runs vs Barbados Women, Edgbaston, 2022

97 runs vs England Women, Trent Bridge, 2025

95 runs vs Netherlands Women, Headingley, 2026

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