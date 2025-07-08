'Short of form and rhythm': Michael Atherton concedes Lord's will be Ben Stokes' stern test as player, captain England captain Ben Stokes has bowled well in the first two Tests in the ongoing five-match series against India despite the flat surfaces, however, his bat has been rather quiet and with the series being levelled 1-1 going into the Lord's clash, the pressure is mounting on him.

London:

The returns of 20, 33, 0 and 33 don't give a good look for a player of a stature like Ben Stokes, especially given he is the captain of the England side and that the surfaces have been generally batting-friendly so far in the two Tests at Headingley and Edgbaston. Stokes was on fire with the ball in Leeds, in particular, but has somehow looked a bit lost and fidgety against spinners. With the wickets being flat, Stokes has arrived at the crease a bit later than he would usually do and has had to face spinners more often than not across four innings and hasn't been able to get under them.

There has been a visible discomfort watching him bat and with India levelling the series in Birmingham on the back of skipper Shubman Gill's record-breaking performance with the bat, former England captain Michael Atherton admitted that the Lord's Test will be one of the toughest tests for Stokes as a player and the leader.

"In the three years that Ben Stokes has captained England, it is hard to think that he has faced a sterner challenge than over the next two days, as he contemplates how to lift his players for the third Test at Lord’s. It will be a massive test of his leadership, and his own mental and physical resilience," Atherton wrote in The Times.

Stokes' leadership will be tested given that the pace trio of Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse was bowled into the ground in the Birmingham Test and he doesn't only have to get his side back in the lead at Lord's, the spirited all-rounder has to do that with a new-looking bowling attack and while getting some runs on a surface, which might actually assist the bowlers this time around and all of it with such a short turnaround.

"To add to the problems of back-to-back matches, little rest, a heavy defeat and bad judgment is his own form with the bat, which has declined with each year he has been in the job," Atherton added saying that not playing as many competitive games, might be holding Stokes back from showcasing his full potential with the bat. "As a dedicated one-format player who does not play much cricket outside Tests — sometimes of his own accord — Stokes is in the invidious position of being short of rhythm and form just when he needs to lead from the front."

India will have their leader of the attack, Jasprit Bumrah, return for the Lord's Test and the visitors will have their tails up as they aim to continue the winning run after pulling off one of the best red-ball victories abroad last week.