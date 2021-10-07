Shoaib Malik becomes first Asian batter to amass 11000 runs in T20 cricket

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shoaib Malik

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik on Thursday became the first Asian batter to amass 11000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved the milestone during the National T20 Cup match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab.

Batting for Central Punjab, Malik completed the feat en route to his 24-ball 26 in Lahore. Overall, Malik is the third batsman to the feat after the West Indies pair of Chris Gayle, who has scored 14276 runs in 448 matches in the format, and Kieron Pollard, who has scored 11223 runs in 567 T20 games.

1898 of his total T20 career runs have come in the international format while 5326 runs have come in T20 franchise leagues where he has participated in Pakistan Super League, Mzansi Super League, NatWest T20 Blast, Global T20 Canada, Caribbean Premier League, Big Bash League, Bangladesh Premier League, and the Indian Premier League.

Malik's 26, together with Hussain Tait's 47-ball 68 helped Central Punjab set a target of 155 runs.

Central Punjab presently stand atop in the points table with five wins from seven games.