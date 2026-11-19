New Delhi:

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has made a startling admission about ball tampering in international cricket. He claimed that Pakistan players also altered the condition of cricket balls during his playing career by using bottle caps. The 51-year-old went on to add that Pakistan weren’t shy to change balls as well.

Meanwhile, his remark comes amid renewed scrutiny of Australia's 2018 Sandpaper scandal, which has returned to the spotlight following fresh revelations from former players. Reflecting upon that, Akhtar shared his experience and eventually urged the cricket fraternity to stop prolonging the controversy.

“Let go of it (Sandpaper gate), why are you making a huge fuss out of it? I understand this will damage their cricket – it damaged our cricket too. We used bottle tops, not sandpapers. We used to change the balls and everything,” Akhtar said on Wisden Scoop.

The sandpaper controversy

The controversy has gained fresh attention following revelations in Usman Khawaja’s autobiography, Sabr. The Australian opener claimed that the entire team knew about the use of sandpaper to alter the ball during the 2018 Newlands Test in South Africa. His account contradicted the position maintained by Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, who denied having prior knowledge of the incident.

Akhtar also questioned the timing of Khawaja’s revelations, although he supported bringing the truth into the open. Reflecting on his playing days, he suggested that controversies surrounding match-fixing had previously created an atmosphere of suspicion in international cricket.

“I’ve got a lot to say about my old teammates, but I wouldn’t. I cannot throw them under the bus. There was a time when I thought I am playing against 22 guys because every guy that I played against was under scrutiny for match-fixing. So, I didn’t know who to trust,” Akhtar claimed.

Meanwhile, he further suggested that such an operation could not have involved only a handful of individuals.

On the other hand, Cameron Bancroft has added another dimension to the controversy through a detailed account published on Wednesday. The former Australia batter, who was caught using sandpaper during the Newlands Test, claimed that knowledge of the operation extended beyond Steve Smith, David Warner and himself. Earlier today, Khawaja lauded Bancroft for revealing the truth for everyone.

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