Shoaib Akhtar blasts Pakistan with series of Tweets; puts out video saying, 'Aur select karo average players'

Pakistan fell to Zimbabwe in a shocking and stunning second consecutive loss at the T20 World Cup, essentially putting a huge question mark over their qualification hopes to the semifinals.

Former Pakistani player and legend of the game, Shoaib Akhtar, took to Twitter and came out all guns blazing. He first wrote, "That's embarrassing, to be most polite!"

After the first Tweet, Akhtar Tweeted a video where he said, "Very very embarrassing. Keep on selecting average players and team management. This is the outcome. I am super disappointed. I mean losing against Zimbabwe? Now you are not even going to qualify with ease."

The caption of the video read, "Average mindset, Average results. That's the reality, face it.

He then put out a third Tweet saying, "Agar Zimbabwe hai toh khud he ho jaaye ga sab kuch? Nahi, khud nahi hota, kerna parta hai."

When Pakistan came out to chase, it was certainly an easy task for them but they made a mockery out of it. Both their stalwarts Rizwana and Babar failed at the top of the order. It was their hero from the last match Shan Masood who scored 44 off 38 deliveries and kept the chase alive, but as soon as he departed, Pakistan's batting crumbled like a house of cards. It was Mohammad Nawaz who tried to execute some last-moment heroics for his team but their cause was long lost. It was Sikandar Raza who scalped 3 wickets and broke Pakistan's back.

Roads are pretty tough for Pakistan ahead as they have to put these losses behind them and prepare themselves to face the South African which certainly is going to be an uphill task.

