  5. Shivam Dube ties knot with longtime girlfriend, shares pictures

The 28-year-old, who has featured in one ODI and 13 T20Is for India, was bought by the Rajasthan outfit for a whopping Rs 4.40 crores during the IPL mini-auction earlier this year.

New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2021 22:24 IST
All-rounder Shivam Dube
India all-rounder Shivam Dube on Friday tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Anjum Khan in a private wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Dube took to social media to share the news with his fans. 

“We loved with a love which was more than love … And now this is where our forever starts,” he wrote on Twitter, adding “Just Married … 16-07-2021.”

Dube, who has played an ODI and 13 T20Is for the country, last donned the Indian jersey against New Zealand in February 2020. Since then, he hasn't been in the scheme of things. 

Dube was recently named in the list of 45 players announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for its fitness camp. The left-handed all-rounder will join the likes of  Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Shardul Thakur, and Prithvi Shaw

Dube was seen in action in IPL 2021 for Rajasthan Royals. The 28-year-old, who has featured in one ODI and 13 T20Is for India, was bought by the Rajasthan outfit for a whopping Rs 4.40 crores during the IPL mini-auction earlier this year. Rajasthan Royals also extended wishes to Dube. 

In six games for the Sanju Samson-led side this year, Dube scored 145 runs as RR ended the first half of the tournament on the fifth position. The Mumbai all-rounder was previously a part of Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore for two years.

