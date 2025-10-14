Shivam Dube ruled out of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy opener, know reason Shivam Dube has been ruled out of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy opener against J&K due to back stiffness. He returned home for rest but is expected to join India’s T20I squad for the Australia tour. Mumbai, under new skipper Shardul Thakur, seek a strong start.

Srinagar:

Mumbai will be without star all-rounder Shivam Dube for their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season opener against Jammu and Kashmir, starting Wednesday, October 15, in Srinagar. Dube, who had travelled with the squad, was forced to return home on Tuesday night after experiencing back stiffness, reportedly triggered by the chilly conditions in the valley.

According to a source in the Mumbai Cricket Association, the medical team assessed the situation and advised rest, leading to the decision for Dube to fly back to Mumbai.

“He flew with the team but due to cold weather, he suffered back stiffness. The team medical team advised him to rest, so he flew back to Mumbai on Tuesday,” the source informed Indian Express.

The setback is expected to be a minor one, with the Mumbai camp optimistic about Dube’s recovery. The 30-year-old is part of India’s T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series in Australia, and is scheduled to depart on October 23. He played a key role in India’s Asia Cup victory last month, but now it needs to be seen if Dube’s fitness allows him to play in the Down South.

Mumbai look for a strong start

Despite his commitments with the national team, Dube has remained active in Mumbai’s red-ball setup in recent seasons, bringing balance to the side with his dual skills. In his absence, Mumbai will rely on all-rounders Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian to shoulder the workload.

Led by new captain Shardul Thakur, Mumbai are determined to begin the 91st Ranji Trophy season on a strong note after missing out on the knockouts last year. The return of promising middle-order batter Musheer Khan is a positive boost for the side. The team also includes seasoned campaigners like Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, and Tushar Deshpande, while India U-19 captain Ayush Mhatre is expected to join the squad directly from Australia.

Mumbai, placed in Elite Group D alongside Delhi, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Pondicherry, and J&K, will be eyeing redemption after a shock defeat to Jammu and Kashmir at home last season.