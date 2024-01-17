Wednesday, January 17, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Shivam Dube rises 207 places to surpass Rohit, Shubman in ICC T20 batting rankings

Shivam Dube rises 207 places to surpass Rohit, Shubman in ICC T20 batting rankings

The pace all-rounder scored two back-to-back fifties and took one wicket each in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan to witness a big jump in both the ICC men's T20I batting and all-rounder rankings on Wednesday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2024 16:33 IST
Shivam Dube and Rohit Sharma
Image Source : AP Shivam Dube and Rohit Sharma vs Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I on January 14, 2024

Shivam Dube witnessed a sharp rise in the ICC rankings after his heroics during India's ongoing home T20Is against Afghanistan on Wednesday, January 17. ICC updated weekly ratings where Dube rose 207 positions in the T20 batting rankings and  210 positions in the all-round chart.

The 30-year-old pace all-rounder scored two unbeaten fifties while chasing in Mohali and Indore in the first two games. He earned the Player of the Match award for his 60* off 40 balls in the first match as India won the game by six wickets,

Dube further made an impact in the second consecutive game by smashing 63* off just 32 balls to help India chase down a  173-run target in just 15.4 overs with six wickets remaining. With two unbeaten fifties, Dube surpassed the likes of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the ICC T20 batting rankings.

Suryakumar Yadav, who is on the sidelines due to an injury, remains the world no.1 T20I batter. Yashasvi Jaiswal also witnessed a big jump to enter the top ten and is now placed in the sixth position ahead of ninth-placed Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Related Stories
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel leapfrog stars to claim career-best ICC T20I rankings

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel leapfrog stars to claim career-best ICC T20I rankings

Babar Azam levels Virat Kohli's world record in T20Is with yet another half-century against NZ

Babar Azam levels Virat Kohli's world record in T20Is with yet another half-century against NZ

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport the match in Bengaluru?

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport the match in Bengaluru?

Virat Kohli, who made his return to T20Is after 14 months, scored a quick 29-run knock in Indore but slipped a place down to 44th in the batting rankings. Rohit Sharma scored two back-to-back ducks against Afghanistan and is now ranked 68th in the batting chart. 

Indian cricketers in ICC T20 batting rankings:

  1. Suryakumar Yadav - 1st with 869 ratings
  2. Yashasvi Jaiswal - 6th with 739 ratings
  3. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 9th with 661 ratings
  4. Virat Kohli - 44th with 516 ratings
  5. Ishan Kishan - 51st with 489 ratings
  6. Shivam Dube - 58th with 472 ratings
  7. Shubman Gill - 60th with 460 ratings
  8. KL Rahul - 65th with 453 ratings
  9. Rohit Sharma - 68th with 447 ratings
  10. Rinku Singh - 70th with 446 ratings 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News