Shivam Dube rises 207 places to surpass Rohit, Shubman in ICC T20 batting rankings

Shivam Dube witnessed a sharp rise in the ICC rankings after his heroics during India's ongoing home T20Is against Afghanistan on Wednesday, January 17. ICC updated weekly ratings where Dube rose 207 positions in the T20 batting rankings and 210 positions in the all-round chart.

The 30-year-old pace all-rounder scored two unbeaten fifties while chasing in Mohali and Indore in the first two games. He earned the Player of the Match award for his 60* off 40 balls in the first match as India won the game by six wickets,

Dube further made an impact in the second consecutive game by smashing 63* off just 32 balls to help India chase down a 173-run target in just 15.4 overs with six wickets remaining. With two unbeaten fifties, Dube surpassed the likes of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the ICC T20 batting rankings.

Suryakumar Yadav, who is on the sidelines due to an injury, remains the world no.1 T20I batter. Yashasvi Jaiswal also witnessed a big jump to enter the top ten and is now placed in the sixth position ahead of ninth-placed Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Virat Kohli, who made his return to T20Is after 14 months, scored a quick 29-run knock in Indore but slipped a place down to 44th in the batting rankings. Rohit Sharma scored two back-to-back ducks against Afghanistan and is now ranked 68th in the batting chart.

Indian cricketers in ICC T20 batting rankings: