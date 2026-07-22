Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford power West Indies to consolation ODI win over New Zealand

Barbados:

West Indies have finally returned to winning ways after three consecutive defeats against New Zealand in the ODI series. In the final game of the series in Barbados, the Caribbeans successfully chased down 269 runs after Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford combined to steer the hosts through a tense finish.

Although the result came after the series had already slipped away, it provided a timely boost for West Indies ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign. They had a tough start to the chase, having been reduced to 123/4 at one stage. However, Hetmyer took over the responsibility and played a vital knock of unbeaten 69 runs off 64 balls, while Rutheford added 61.

New Zealand's spinners dictated the contest for much of the innings after Mitchell Santner entered the attack in the 10th over. Pacers disappeared from one end by the 16th over as spin tightened its grip, conceding only 37 runs across 13 overs in tandem. The pressure was reflected in Keacy Carty's 20 from 54 balls, the slowest West Indies innings of 20 or more runs since Marlon Samuels' 25 off 65 against Pakistan in July 2013.

Meanwhile, Shai Hope's dismissal added to the hosts' problems. The captain departed with 151 runs still required after a partnership with Carty that produced only 59 runs from 99 deliveries.

Jayden Lennox continued his outstanding series with another breakthrough, taking his tally to 14 wickets in the bilateral contest. The haul moved him ahead of Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, Sunil Narine and Shahid Afridi on the list of spinners with the most wickets in a bilateral ODI series.

The Rutherford-Hetmyer camaraderie

West Indies changed the momentum through Rutherford, who attacked the spinners and added 95 runs with Hetmyer for the fifth wicket from just 90 balls. Rutherford survived an early chance when Will Young dropped him on seven at deep square leg before reaching his second score above fifty in his last 15 ODI innings.

New Zealand threatened to snatch victory when Jacob Duffy claimed two wickets in two balls during the 45th over, leaving West Indies needing 21 runs from 32 balls with only two wickets in hand. Hetmyer responded by striking Duffy for two decisive sixes to complete only the third successful chase of his ODI career in which he finished not out.

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