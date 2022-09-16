Amidst rising dog attacks in Kerala; Shikhar Dhawan requests people to stop mass killing

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shikhar Dhawan | File Photo

Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter and requested people to reconsider killing dogs in the state of Kerala as a measure to protect themselves from increasing dog attacks.

"This is so horrifying that the mass killing of dogs in Kerala is taking place. I would request to reconsider such moves and put an end to these brutal killings," Dhawan wrote.

The incidents of dog bites in Kerala are on a rise for some time now, and people are taking matters into their own hands. A lot of strays were found dead as people are resorting to poising.

A recent video from Kerala's Kottayam district went viral where people beat a stray to death and then hung him up following an accuisition of it attacking people.

Recently Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip said that people cannot be blamed in this situation as their children are in grave danger.

"When our own children are attacked by dogs in this manner, if people react in this manner, they cannot be blamed. I am not in favour of killing dogs nor would I justify it. But in the prevailing situation, I cannot blame the people either," Beena told a media house.

Reacting to all the incidents, the Kerala government have ordered a state-wide mass vaccination campaign for all stray dogs from September 20 to October 20. Other than this, many Voluntary organisations too, are organising vaccination drives.

