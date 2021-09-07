Shikhar Dhawan parts ways with wife Ayesha Mukherjee after nine years of marriage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIKHARDOFFICIAL Shikhar Dhawan parts ways with wife Ayesha Mukherjee

India opener Shikhar Dhawan seemed to have parted ways with wife Ayesha Mukherjee after almost nine years of marriage. Ayesha's recent Instagram post suggests that the couple has separated.

In a lengthy post on Monday, Ayesha wrote: "I THOUGHT DIVORCE WAS A DIRTY WORD UNTIL I BECAME A 2 TIME DIVORCEE."

“Funny how words can have such powerful meanings and associations. I experienced this firsthand as a divorcee. The first time I went through a divorce I was soooooooo fu@kn scared. I felt like I had failed and I was doing something so wrong at that time.”

Shikhar and Ayesha had got engaged way back in 2009, but Dhawan postponed the wedding by three years as he wanted to cement his place in the Indian team before taking the plunge. The left-handed opener eventually married Ayesha on October 30, 2012.

This was Ayesha's second marriage and she already had two daughters from her first. In 2014, Dhawan and Ayesha were blessed with a baby boy whom they named Zoravar.

Dhawan, who is eyeing a place in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, was last seen captaining a young contingent in Sri Lanka. He led the Indian camp, coached by Rahul Dravid, in six white-ball matches against the islanders.

“I felt as if I had let everyone down and even felt selfish. I felt that I was letting my parents down, I felt that I was letting my children down and even to some extent I felt as if I was letting God down. Divorce was such a dirty word.”

“So now imagine, I have to go through it a second time. Woooahhhhhh. That is terrifying. Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary. All the feelings I felt when I went through it the first time came flooding in. Fear, failure and disappointment x 100. What does this mean for me? How does this define me and my relationship to marriage?” she further wrote.