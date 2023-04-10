Shikhar Dhawan, Mohit Rathee combine to put record stand in IPL as PBKS go down fighting against SRH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shikhar Dhawan shines in PBKS' off colour night in Hyderabad

Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan and all-rounder Mohit Rathee combined to put a record partnership for PBKS in a match against SRH in IPL 2023. Dhawan and Rathee joined each other's company when the Kings were reeling at 88/9 after 15 overs. PBKS skipper and Rathee helped the team register a competitive score of 143 at the end of 20 overs.

In the process, the duo notched a record 10th wicket stand in the history of IPL. The two made 55* runs for the last wicket and shattered Sam Curran and Ankit Rajpoot's earlier record of 31 runs for the final wicket. Curran and Rajpoot achieved the feat for Rajasthan Royals in a game against KKR in 2020.

Dhawan hit his second fifty of the season and agonizingly missed out on a well-deserved hundred. PBKS skipper registered his 51st fifty-plus score in the history of IPL and surpassed Virat Kohli's special feat of 50 fifty-plus scores in the Indian cash-rich league.

Dhawan is the leading Indian in the tally and second overall, behind David Warner, who has 61 scores of fifty or more than that. Punjab Kings scored 143/9 in the 20 overs as SRH bowlers dominated everyone apart from Dhawan. After the PBKS skipper, Sam Curran scored the next highest in the team. Curran hit 22 and none of the other batters got into the double digits.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings in the contest as Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi starred for the visitors. Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their maiden win at the IPL 2023, as they defeated Punjab Kings on Sunday. In the match which was played at their home ground Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Rahul Tripathi and Mayank Markande powered SRH to an 8-wicket win. Coming to bat first, Punjab registered a total of 143/9 with Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 99. But SRH chased the target with 17 balls to spare.

While chasing the target, Hyderabad's start was underwhelming. However, after Harry Brook got out after scoring just 13 runs, Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi registered a stable partnership. Mayank got dismissed after scoring 21 runs. But Rahul took charge along with skipper Aiden Markram to guide his team to a win. Rahul scored 74 runs off 48 balls. On the other hand, Markram contributed 37 runs.

Latest Cricket News