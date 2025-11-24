Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Dale Steyn set to feature in Legends Pro T20 League in Goa The inaugural edition of the Legends Pro T20 League is set to be played in Goa next year from January 26 to February 4. Dhawan, Harbhajan, Sten and Watson are among the 90 legendary players who will feature in the tournament.

New Delhi:

The Legends Pro T20 League, promoted by SG Group, is set to be played next year from January 26 to February 4 in Goa. The tournament will feature iconic players like Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson and Dale Steyn as the competition will bring together some of the best cricketers in the world.

A total of six franchise-based teams will participate in the Legends Pro T20 League, even as 90 legendary players will take part in the tournament. The league will be played only at one venue, the newly inaugurated 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Verna, allowing fans to be part of a continuous, festival-like cricketing carnival unlike any other legends league.

Michael Clarke appointed League Commissioner

Former Australia cricketer Michael Clarke has been appointed the League Commissioner and is excited about the Legends Pro T20 League and its future. "India, being one of the biggest homes of cricket, holds a special place for me. The passion of the fans, the pride, and the privilege of being part of this league, and the chance to reunite with some old friends as well as fierce rivals, make it truly special.

"I am really excited to be part of the Legends Pro T20 League in this new role. It’s thrilling to see so many top players coming together in one league. Goa is a fantastic venue, and I can’t wait to see fans enjoy high-quality cricket, competitive contests, and unforgettable moments on the field," Clarke said.

SG Group are promoting the Legends Pro T20 League and they are also excited to launch one of the best T20 leagues in the world. "Our aim with the Legends Pro T20 League is to create a platform that honours the legacy of cricket while delivering a competitive and engaging experience for fans. Bringing together some of the game’s greatest names in Goa allows us to celebrate their achievements.

"This league reflects our commitment to providing a well-structured platform to these legends, while giving fans across the country the chance to enjoy high-quality, competitive cricket once again," Rohan Gupta of SG Group said.