Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 'Ball of the century, women's cricket edition!': Shikha Pandey dismisses Alyssa Healy with stunning delivery

Shikha Pandey stunned Australia's Alyssa Healy with an incredible delivery, which cut back in sharply and hit the sticks, leaving the Aussie batter shocked during the second T20I between Australia and India women's cricket teams on Saturday.

Pandey struck in the first over of the innings.

The length delivery from Pandey pitched wide outside the off-stump but cut sharply into Healy, breaching her defence as the Australian batter failed to adjust with the movement in time.

Watch:

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, known for his humour and anecdotes on his official social media profile, termed the delivery 'ball of the century, women's cricket edition'.

The second T20I of the series between India and Australia is being played at the Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast. The first game, played at the same venue, was washed out.

Earlier, Australia restricted India to 118/9 in the first innings with Pooja Vastrakar top-scoring (unbeaten 37 off 26 deliveries). Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who made a return from injury, scored 28 off 20 deliveries as India faced a top and middle-order collapse in the game.

India had conceded a 1-2 series defeat in the women's ODIs before producing a remarkable performance in the rain-hit drawn Pink Ball Test.