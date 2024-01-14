Shaun Marsh calls time on professional career, clash against Sydney Thunder to be his final dance

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shaun Marsh.

Australia's Shaun Marsh has called time on his professional career as he says a goodbye to his 23-year-long career. Marsh, who recently helped Melbourne Renegades beat city competitors Melbourne Stars in Aaron Finch's last game, said that the upcoming clash against Sydney Thunder would be his final dance.

Marsh, who was 17 years and 236 days old when he debuted for Western Australia, had become youngest player in nearly 50 years to play for WA at the Sheffield Shield level. After the six-wicket win over the Stars, Marsh revealed that he told his teammates of his decision.

I have loved playing for the Renegades, I've met some great people over the last five years and the friendships I've made will last a lifetime. This playing group is special. They've been amazing to me, amazing teammates and even better friends," Marsh said.

"Our members and fans are some of the most passionate out there and I'm so thankful for their support over the journey. Stick with us, there's a huge amount of talent in this group and I have no doubt they'll lead this group back to the top," he added.