Shashank Singh opens on scolding from Shreyas on run out in Qualifier 2: 'Iyer should have slapped me' Shashank Singh was run out at a crucial juncture in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians due to his casual approach while taking a run. Shashank was scolded by the PBKS skipper following the match. The batter has now opened up on the scolding from Shreyas.

Shashank Singh was at the receiving end of a scolding from Shreyas Iyer after the Punjab Kings Qualifier 2 fixture against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2025. PBKS defeated MI in a high-scoring thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, thanks to a knock for the ages from captain Shreyas. PBKS chased down 204 with Iyer scoring an unbeaten 87 from 41 balls as MI lost a match for the first time while defending 200-plus.

Meanwhile, there were moments when MI sensed a comeback with wickets and one of them was when Shashank was run out in the 17th over. With 27 needed from 21 balls and an over after the wicket of Nehal Wadhera, Shashank was run out in a lazy effort.

Shashank punched the ball towards mid-on and ran for a run with Iyer responding too. Shashank would have easily made the crease at the danger end of the non-striker had he been quicker, however, he was a bit more casual in his run and was well short of the direct hit throw from Hardik Pandya.

Notably, following the match after Shreyas played a masterful knock, Shashank was scolded by the PBKS skipper as the latter mouthed a few words to the effort from the batter. The 33-year-old has opened up on the scolding that he got from his captain after the five-wicket win.

"I deserve it, Iyer should have slapped me, my father didn't speak to me till the finals. I was casual, I was walking on the beach not even in the garden. It was a crucial time, Shreyas was clear that I didn't expect this from you but later he took me out for dinner," said Shashank during an interview with the Indian Express.

PBKS' dream run came to a halt in the final when ROyal Challengers Bengaluru defeated them in a thrilling final in Ahmedabad to clinch their maiden IPL title. PBKS were asked to chase 191 and despite looking on track to chase it down, they lost wickets at crucial junctures and fell short by six runs in the end.