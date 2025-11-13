Shardul Thakur traded to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 retention announcement Shardul Thakur has been traded from Lucknow Super Giants to Mumbai Indians. He has been signed for his base price of INR 2 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Lucknow:

Shadul Thakur has completed his move to Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2026 season. After going unsold in the mega-auction in 2025, Lucknow Super Giants signed him as an injury replacement for Mohsin Khan. The veteran featured in 10 games, claiming 13 wickets, at an economy rate of 11.02. As per understanding, Lucknow are currently looking for a premier overseas all-rounder, and to free some budget, Thakur was allowed to sign for Mumbai.

“Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder, Shardul Thakur is all set to represent Mumbai Indians, following a trade between the two franchises. The Mumbai-based all-rounder was picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2 crore as an injury replacement for the 18th edition of the league, wherein he featured in 10 games. Shardul has been a utility player for franchises he has represented, putting in clutch performances time and again. The all-rounder has been traded to Mumbai Indians for his existing player fee of INR 2 crore,” the IPL statement read.

More to follow..