Shardul Thakur to lead India captain Suryakumar Yadav as Mumbai announce SMAT squad

Mumbai have named Suryakumar Yadav in their 17-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, giving the senior batter a timely opportunity to return to domestic T20 cricket ahead of India’s packed white-ball schedule. The tournament begins on November 26, with Mumbai set to play their league fixtures in Lucknow at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Shardul Thakur will captain the defending champions, while Suryakumar returns as one of the senior-most members of the group.

The decision arrives at an important phase in Suryakumar’s season. Despite a stellar IPL campaign in which he amassed 717 runs at a strike rate of 167.91, his international T20 returns this year have dipped sharply. Across 15 innings for India in 2025, he has scored just 184 runs at an average of 15.33, a stretch that has raised concerns ahead of major assignments.

By representing Mumbai in the domestic competition, he has an opportunity to find fluency again ahead of India’s five-match T20I series against South Africa beginning December 9. The run of matches will also help him build momentum leading into preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Team management has been keen for senior players to feature in high-quality domestic games when possible, and Suryakumar’s inclusion aligns with that emphasis.

Mumbai, meanwhile, gain a major boost as they attempt to defend their title from the 2024–25 season. The squad features a strong blend of experience and emerging talent, with Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, and Ayush Mhatre forming the core around which the team will build. The presence of seasoned performers across departments gives Mumbai an edge as they look to mount another deep run in the competition.

Suryakumar’s return, therefore, serves dual purposes, revitalising his own form and reinforcing a Mumbai side aiming for back-to-back titles.

Mumbai squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26

Shardul Thakur (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Sairaj Patil, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Irfan Umair and Hardik Tamore (wk)