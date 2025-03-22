Shardul Thakur joins LSG for IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants have signed Shardul Thakur as Mohsin Khan's replacement for IPL 2025. The all-rounder, who was training with the LSG players for over a week, joined the team for his base price of INR 2 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants have signed Shardul Thakur as Mohsin Khan’s replacement for IPL 2025. The all-rounder had a stunning domestic season but failed to find a bidder in the IPL mega-auction. Nevertheless, he was asked to join the LSG camp as several of their fast bowlers - Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohsin and Avesh Khan are currently out with their respective injuries.

Apart from Shardul, Shivam Mavi was also training with the LSG squad but he hasn’t been added yet. The all-rounder meanwhile signed for his base price of INR 2 crore. According to Indian Express, BCCI’s Centre of Excellence informed Lucknow that Mohsin is 50% fit and the team management didn’t wait for long and announced Shardul as his replacement.

Since the 33-year-old has been training with the team for some time, he is well-accustomed to the culture and is very likely to open the bowling alongside Shamar Joseph. Mavi, on the other hand, shared a photo of him with Shardul and one of the members of the support staff travelling together to Vizag for LSG’s first game against Delhi Capitals on March 24 in Visakhapatnam.

Update on Mayank Yadav’s injury

Despite several injury concerns, LSG management showed faith in Mayank as they retained him for INR 11 crore. However, the Delhi-born is set to miss at least the first half of the season. BCCI’s medical staff has informed LSG that the cricketer will be fit by April 15 but it needs to be seen how he progresses in the remaining days.

Akash Deep and Avesh Khan are set to miss the first three games of the season. At this point, LSG are put in a tight spot as they will depend heavily on new-addition Shardul and Shamar, who is their only overseas seamer in the season. Mitchell Marsh will not bowl as well, which is a major blow.