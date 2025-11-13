Shardul Thakur creates history, becomes first cricketer ever to be traded thrice in IPL Lucknow Super Giants traded Shardul Thakur to the five-time champions Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2026 retention announcement. Thakur had joined LSG in IPL 2025 as Mohsin Khan's replacement after going unsold in the mega auction.

Even as the cricketing world is waiting for the iconic Ravindra Jadeja-Sanju Samson trade to get official, the Mumbai Indians have pulled off their own trade, securing Shardul Thakur's services from Lucknow Super Giants in an all-cash deal. The development has been confirmed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well, and with this, Thakur has become the first player to be traded thrice in IPL history.

In 2017, Rising Pune Supergiant bought him from Punjab Kings and before the 2023 edition, Thakur was traded by Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders. Interestingly, both these trades were all-cash deals too. Notably, Thakur went unsold in the 2025 mega auction and had also signed with Essex to play in the County Championships.

However, Mohsin Khan got injured and was ruled out of IPL, only for LSG to sign him as a replacement. Thakur began his season with a bang, picking up six wickets in two matches, including a four-wicket haul but struggled for the rest of the season, ending with 13 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 11.02.

MI is seventh team for Shardul Thakur in 105-match IPL career

Mumbai Indians is the seventh team in IPL for Shardul Thakur, having earlier played for Punjab Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants. He will also join an interesting list of players to feature for both MI and CSK in IPL career.

Overall, Thakur has played 105 matches in IPL and picked up 107 wickets at an average of 30.31 and an economy of 9.4. He has also scored 325 runs in 42 innings at a strike rate of 139.48. His inclusion will certainly bolster the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack, even as the franchise will be expecting him to contribute with the bat, if needed, lower down the order.

