'Sharam karo...' - Mohammed Shami's 'just like a wow' response to Pakistan media floors social media

India's veteran bowler Mohammed Shami takes a jibe at Pakistan media's growing accusations against the Indian cricket team with a hilarious Instagram post on Wednesday, November 8. He slammed the Pakistani cricket anchors for their 'faltu bakwas' on DRS manipulation and India cheating in the ongoing World Cup 2023.

The former Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza accused India of cheating and using two different balls after the Men in Blue's record-laden win against South Africa. Hasan Raza, the youngest cricketer to play international cricket, has been heavily criticized by the cricket fraternity lately and also received a bashing from legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram.

"Sharam karo yaar game par focus karo na ki faltu bakwas par kabhi to dusro ki success ko enjoiy kiya karo chii yaar," Shami wrote in his Instagram story post. "ICC World Cup hai apka local tournament nahi hai or ap player hi the na. Wasim bhai ne samjhaya hai, explain kia tha phir bhi. Apne player apne Wasim Akram par yakin nahi apki, ana tarif kane mein lage hai janab apto, just like a wow."

After India's huge win against South Africa on November 5, Hasan further accused the Indian team and BCCI of getting favourable DRS calls. He also named Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami bowling with different balls in the second innings and called for inspection on the ball.

"We are seeing that when they are batting, they bat really well and suddenly the ball starts doing things when India bowl," Raza said on a Pakistan TV channel ABN. "There have been 7-8 close DRS calls that have gone in their favour. The way Siraj and Shami were swinging the ball, it seemed like the ICC or the BCCI were giving them different and suspicious balls in the second innings. There needs to be an inspection done on the ball. There could also be an extra layer of coating on the ball for swing."

Meanwhile, Shami continued his sensational run in the tournament with two more wickets against South Africa. He is leading the bowling chart for India with 16 wickets in just five innings and is only five wickets behind Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka.

