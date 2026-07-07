Shapoor Zadran, former Afghanistan fast-bowler, passes away one day before 39th birthday

New Delhi:

Shapoor Zadran, the former Afghanistan fast-bowler who was battling prolonged illness in a hospital in Delhi, passed away aged 38 on Tuesday, July 7. Zadran lived the last few months of his life battling Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and was about to turn 39 on July 8.

Zadran's younger brother Ghamai Zadran confirmed the news as he was living with the former speedster in Delhi for his treatment. Zadran was battling an advanced stage of HLH, which is a rare disease in which the immune system starts failing.

ACB expresses grief on Zadran's death

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) issued a statement, expressing grief over the tragic death of their former fast-bowler, who played 80 internationals for the national team. "With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran," the board said in a statement.

Zadran was one of the leading figures in laying the foundation for Afghanistan cricket's rise in recent times. The Board remembered the 6'2" tall fast bowler for his contributions to the team. "Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country. He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan's early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage."

"Throughout his career, Shapoor served Afghanistan cricket with honour, courage, and pride. His contributions and achievements will always remain an important part of the history of Afghanistan cricket, and his efforts in the service of the national team will never be forgotten. Beyond his achievements on the field, Shapoor Zadran was a true source of inspiration for many young Afghan cricketers and for cricket followers across the world. His fighting spirit, determination, and love for the game gave hope to many and encouraged a generation to dream bigger and believe in the future of Afghanistan cricket.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his family, friends, loved ones, former teammates, and the entire Afghan cricket community. His loss is deeply felt, and his memory will forever remain alive in the hearts of the people of Afghanistan and the cricketing world."

More to follow...