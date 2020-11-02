Shane Watson tells CSK teammates he is 'retiring from all forms of cricket': Report

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shane Watson

Veteran cricketer and Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson has reportedly retired from all forms of cricket, a decision he announced to his CSK teammates at the end of the team's journey in IPL 2020 on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

According to Times of India, Watson has told his teammates that he would be hanging his boots from all formats of the game. Watson has already retired from international cricket when Chennai had roped him in 2018 at the mega auction. He had scored a century in the final to help Chennai lift their third IPL trophy that season. Besides CSK, Watson also played for Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore and played a pivotal role on helping RR win their maiden IPL title in 2008.

"Watson was very emotional when he told the CSK dressing room after the last game that he would retire. He said that it was a great privilege for him to play for the franchise," a source told TOI.

The report also speculates that Watson might be added to the CSK support staff as the team looks to rebuild for the 2021 season.

"He has always done very well against us, and Dhoni knows how important a player he could be if he is used properly at the top of the order," a CSK official had said.

