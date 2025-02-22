Shane Watson picks his standout player for Australia in Champions Trophy 2025 Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson came forward and picked the player who could make an impact for Australia in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Australia are all set to kick off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. The Men in Yellow will begin their campaign by taking on arch-rivals England. Both sides will lock horns in the 4th game of the tournament in Lahore on Saturday, February 22.

Ahead of the clash, there could be many names who could prove to be standout performers for the Men in Yellow, and talking of the same, former Australia cricketer Shane Watson came forward and made his pick of the player who could make an impact.

Watson went on to pick star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell as the player who could perform brilliantly for the Aussies in the Champions Trophy. He backed Maxwell, considering his recent form in the BBL. “The stand-out player for me is Glenn Maxwell. With what I have seen recently, especially in the Big Bash, I believe he has some of his best cricket in front of him across the next two or three years, and I would be very surprised if he does not dominate this Champions Trophy,” Watson said in a column for the ICC.

“He had that incredible innings against Afghanistan in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, where he scored a double century, but he has struggled to be consistent at times. That’s the nature of his role in the team. However, it now just feels like it has all fallen into place for him, and that’s with everything in his life, not just his cricket, so I think he will play a pivotal part,” he added.

It is worth noting that Australia have suffered quite a few blows ahead of their Champions Trophy campaign. The side will be without the services of several of their star players in Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, and Marcus Stoinis. All six of them will be unavailable to play in Champions Trophy citing various reasons.