Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 'Long live Test cricket while we have Virat Kohli': Shane Warne hails Team India captain

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne hailed Indian captain Virat Kohli, saying he has gained the respect of his teammates with his leadership. The Kohli-led Team India produced an emphatic display to beat hosts England in the fourth Test of the five-match series in Oval, securing a dominant 157-run victory to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

An all-round show from Shardul Thakur, coupled with the last-day heroics from Jasprit Bumrah and significant contributions from the batting order steered India to a lead.

"They look up to him. He's got the respect of all the players. They back him and they play for him. It's important for a captain that a team plays for you. I think the way Virat conducts himself, we've all got to say, 'Thank You Virat'," Warne said on Sky Sports after the conclusion of fourth Test.

"The way he's led them, he's made them believe; belief is such an important part of sports. Kohli gives his team the belief. Long live Test cricket while we've Virat Kohli," he further said.

India had set England a 368-run target in the fourth Test after an impressive second innings-outing with the bat, as the side scored 466 after trailing by 99 runs.

The bowlers, then, combined to bowl the English team out on 210.

"I think it's definitely among the top three bowling performances that I've witnessed as Indian captain," Kohli had said after the victory.

"We knew we were in with an opportunity with Jadeja bowling from one end into the rough. The ball got scuffed up quite nicely.

"Our guys, when the ball is reversing enough, they become much more lethal and we exploited reverse swing perfectly today."