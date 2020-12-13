Australia vs India: Shane Warne picks Matthew Wade ahead of Joe Burns for first Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Matthew Wade.

Deemed favourite to win the series a month ago, Australian cricket team now seems to be falling apart with key openers getting injured. Injuries to David Warner and Will Pucovski have left the side stare at couple of out-of-form second-string openers to deal with the heavyweights of Indian pace bowling.

Coach Justin Langer has vowed to find a solution to their opening woes but dreadful performance by Joe Burns and Marcus Harris has given them a big psychological blow.

Former cricketer Shane Warne took to Twitter to suggest his preferred XI for the game, while picking Matthew Wade ahead of Joe Burns for the game while tweeting: “Burns looks horribly out of form.”

My test team for Adelaide now that Burns looks horribly out of form and injuries to Warner & young Pucovski. Fingers crossed Green will be ok @FoxCricket



Wade

Harris

Marnus

Smith

Head

Green

Paine (c)

Cummins

Starc

Lyon

Hazlewood



S Marsh on standby if Green is out — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 13, 2020

Warne paired Marcus Harris with Warne for opening slot while putting Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head at no. 3, 4 and 5 respectively.

Warne also hoped that Cameron Green will recover in time from the concussion injury and find a place in the XI as an all-rounder for the Tim Paine-led side.

The Australian spin legend picked Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood as the three pace bowlers while Nathan Lyon the sole spinner in the XI.