IND vs ENG: Shane Warne impressed with Virat Kohli for helping out Joe Root

Image Source : TWITTER/SHANE WARNE File photo of Virat Kohli helping out injured Joe Root.

India skipper Virat Kohli was lauded by Australian spin legend Shane Warne for his gesture towards England captain Joe Root in the last few minutes of Day 1 of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

Kohli, taking charge of the side after his six-week paternity leave, rushed towards his England counterpart Joe Root in the last few minutes of the first day after the player pulled his cramp and was lying on the ground.

After hitting a six off Ravi Ashwin's delivery in the 87th over, Root was on the ground with pain. Before the physio's arrival, Kohli helped the England skipper by stretching The England skipper's right leg.

"Love this !!!! Well done @imVkohli and congrats to @root66 on another wonderful innings #SpiritOfCricket," Shane Warne tweeted.

Earlier, International Cricket Council (ICC) and Indian cricket board (BCCI) also praised Kohli's gesture on its official Twitter handle.

"#SpiritOfCricket at its very best," wrote BCCI while sharing the video of the incident as Kohli garnered praise from all corners.

The ICC also showered praise on Kohli's sportsmanship by saying, "heart-warming Spirit of Cricket gesture". Interestingly, ICC's tweet was mocked by English pacer Stuart Broad, who currently is warming the bench. He responded the tweet with, “I ran a drink out too”.