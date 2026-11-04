Shane Deitz steps down as West Indies women's head coach, Andre Coley to take up interim duties

In a major development for CWI (Cricket West Indies), the women’s team’s head coach, Shane Deitz, has stepped down from his role with immediate effect. After three years in the role, Deitz has departed as the head coach of the West Indies women’s team.

It is interesting to note that Deitz’s contract with the CWI came to an end on October 31st, 2026, and the board and he agreed to part ways on a mutual basis. Notably, during his time with the side, Shane Deitz led the team to the semi-finals of consecutive ICC Women's T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026.

Furthermore, with his departure, former West Indies men's Test head coach Andre Coley has taken charge of the side on an interim basis. He will be head coach of the side for their upcoming series against Pakistan, and it could be interesting to see how he fares.

Miles Bascombe reflected on Shane Deitz’s departure from the side

With the announcement of Shane Deitz’s departure being made official, CWI’s Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe took centre stage and hailed Shane for his time as the head coach of the side and thanked him for his services to the women’s team.

"Shane took this team to two World Cup semi-finals in a row, and that is now the standard this group holds itself to. We thank him for it. He told us of his plans, and we agreed together that a clean handover now was best for the team. Andre brings valuable experience from across West Indies cricket system, including last year’s Men’s A-Team engagement. We appreciate his willingness to take on this assignment and ensure that preparation for Pakistan carries on without interruption,” Miles Bascombe was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

With Andre Coley taking over as the interim head coach, it could be interesting to see how West Indies women fare under his leadership and if they are able to improve even further going forward. Furthermore, there will be heavy discussion on who the board picks as the side’s next permanent head coach.

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