Shan Masood gives emotional statement after Pakistan's mortifying loss to England in Multan

Pakistan's winless streak at home continues. They have not won any of their last 11 Test matches at home. This is their equal worst streak at home in Tests and if they fail to win the second match in Multan then they will hit a new low.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2024 14:44 IST
Shan Masood.
Image Source : AP Shan Masood.

"We're hurt by the results, we're hurt as a nation," said a dejected Shan Masood in the post-match presentation after Pakistan's loss to England in the first Test of the three-match series in Multan on Friday, October 11.

Masood, who is on a six-match losing streak and is still searching for his maiden Test win as captain couldn't hide his disappointment after the painful loss on day five in Multan. Despite his century in the first innings, Pakistan lost the Test match and that too by an innings and 47 runs and thereby becoming the first team to lose a Test match by an innings despite scoring 500 runs.

"We've spoken about the third innings, but it's a team game, when you put 550 on the board it's important to back it up with 10 wickets, and that's what we didn't do," said Masood.

"That's the key, how can the batting and bowling in first innings contribute to a lead. The onus is to set the game up well and finish it off. We should learn from England, they found ways to take 20 wickets. That's the challenge the side has going forward. We're in the middle of the series, we've talked about a squad mentality. Test cricket is the ultimate format, the best teams find a way. Scoring runs and taking wickets are the non-negotiables," he added.

More to follow....

