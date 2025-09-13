Shami defends himself in Aap Ki Adalat against Kohli's 'lazy' remark: 'Fast bowler runs the most' India fast bowler Mohammed Shami appeared on India TV's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat and fielded India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's questions. Shami recalled how he got the tag 'lala' in the Indian team, and Virat Kohli called him 'lazy'.

New Delhi:

Appearing on India TV's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami opened up on the 'lala' tag given to him in the Indian cricket team. Shami, speaking to the India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, opened up on Kohli calling him 'lazy'.

On Virat Kohli

When Rajat Sharma reminded Shami that Virat Kohli had once complained that he was 'lazy' and used to sleep when he went for a massage, the bowler replied, "Your body gets tired when you play a Test match. I may have taken a nap, but to earn the 'lazy' tag, I don't mind. However, I have the toughest job. I run the most. Whenever a situation arises, the fast bowler is called, but off the field, agar banda relaxed hai, toh kya harz hai, yaar?. It's Virat's harkat to describe me as 'lazy' or 'lala', though I am neither fat nor do I sell jewellery. If you are in the Indian team, you are bound to get some name."

On why Virat Kohli was smiling cleverly when Shami was replying to the commentator's questions in English, the bowler replied, "Bol diya toota-foota jo yaad tha. 'Yes, I had taken Virat with me during the New Zealand series,' I told him. 'Chal bhai, because the New Zealanders have quite a different accent.' Main koshish kar raha tha answers dene ki. Jab khatam ho gaya, toh Virat ne poocha, mujhe kyun laya tha?"

Rajat Sharma: But the commentator told you in Hindi, accha English bola?

Shami: Sir, try karta hoon. I never feel ashamed. When you do not know a language, then say clearly you don't know. Hindi mein baat kar lo. Hum Pakistaniyon ki tarah toh hain nahin. (The audience laughed). English aaye na aaye phir bhi bol rahe hain toh. Woh humse nahin ho payega."

Rajat Sharma: Yes, people could not understand what Babar Azam wanted to say in English?

Shami: Usme aur zyada mazaak banega aapka. Jab aapko pata hai aap Hindi me ya English me comfortable hain, toh aap saamne bol do; toh mujhe nahin lagta hai koi harz hai, koi sharm waali baat hai.

Asked why Virat Kohli touched his mom's feet after winning the Champions Trophy, Shami replied, "Actually Virat used to speak to my mom over speaker phone. Mummy had never met him personally because my family rarely goes to see matches. They came to watch after 7-8 years. Mummy had gone to watch the Champions Trophy match. Mummy was called to the ground. I told Virat, mummy aayi hai. (Then he touched her feet). This is that photograph.